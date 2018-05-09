On May 2, all hell broke loose inside Aligarh Muslim University when, reportedly, ABVP and Hindu Yuva Vahini members barged into the campus demanding removal of Jinnah's portrait from students’ hall in the university. AMU VC Tariq Mansoor was full of criticism for people who are not protesting against the portraits of Jinnah in Bombay High Court and Sabarmati Ashram.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), on Wednesday slammed the media reports which claimed that protests in AMU campus carried out by university students were in defence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait. He stressed that students were agitating against people who had stormed inside the university and disrupted the harmony. AMU VC also said that there are portraits of Jinnah in several places across the country too but nobody is worried about that.

When asked by media what he has to say about the protests that jolted the prestigious university, Prof Tariq Mansoor said, “Students’ agitation had no relation to Jinnah portrait row. They were protesting against people who came to AMU to disturb the peace on May 2. I have spoken to chief secretary for a judicial inquiry into the incident.”

On May 2, all hell broke loose inside the campus when, reportedly, ABVP and Hindu Yuva Vahini members barged into the campus demanding the removal of Jinnah’s portrait from students’ hall in the university.

There were also reports of heated exchange of words between the two parties which led to a ruckus resulting in injuries to several leaders of the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU).

AMU VC took a dig at people who condemned the Jinnah’s portrait saying, “Jinnah’s portrait has been here (in AMU) since 1938. Jinnah’s portrait is at many places including Bombay High Court and Sabarmati Ashram. No one was worried about the portraits until now, I think it is a non-issue.”

Later on Wednesday, Tariq Mansoor met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing protests in the university. The home minister is yet to make a comment on it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App