Why Not Dissolving Assembly For Sooner Elections? Here’s What Atishi Answers

AAP leader Atishi praised Arvind Kejriwal’s bold decision during a press conference. She stated that until now, no leader has had the courage to openly tell the public that they are not greedy for power, and that they are resigning. Kejriwal’s approach is to ask for the public’s trust—if they believe in him, they should vote for him; if not, they need not vote for him.

Replying to the question of, ‘Why are you not dissolving the assembly if you want elections to be held sooner?‘

She answers, “There is no need to dissolve the Delhi Assembly to hold elections earlier. According to regulations, when the term of a legislative assembly is less than six months, the central government and the Election Commission can schedule elections at any time. Therefore, for elections to be held in Delhi, it is not necessary to dissolve the assembly.”

Followed by the next question, ‘Why is there a delay of 48 hours instead of immediate action?’

She answers, saying, “The reason for the 48-hour delay is quite straightforward. Today is Sunday, followed by a holiday on Monday due to Eid. Hence, the next working day is Tuesday. This timeframe allows for the necessary administrative and logistical arrangements to be made.”

