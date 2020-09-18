The orders pronounced by the HC of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday have become a major flashpoint in the country. In one, the HC not only gagged the media from reporting anything related to a FIR against a former AG and daughter of a sitting SC judge but also went to place a stay on all the investigative proceedings in the matter.

The second order went onto place a stay on all proceedings pertaining to the various scams being investigated by the SIT which was constituted by the state government to probe the alleged irregularities committed during the TDP regime. The CRDA or the Amaravati land scam which happens to be a 4000 acre (at least) scam and the APFSL scam which was executed under the direct supervision of Nara Lokesh are 2 major, multi-hundred crore scams that the SIT was investigating.

What is more shocking is the fact that this order in a way, struck down a resolution passed by the AP legislative assembly, based on which the SIT was setup , thereby making in unconstitutional and against the basic tenets of autonomy of the legislature. Speaking about the same during a media interaction, Cabinet Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana went onto say, ‘ We immensely respect the Judiciary. We do not intend to insult or defame anybody but it is our job to ensure that the truth reaches the citizens. We have not resorted to saying or doing anything unconstitutional’.

He further went onto question the urgency shown by the court in issuing a gag order, barring media from reporting anything related to the case against the former AG and daughter of a sitting SC judge. He said, ‘ Gag orders were not issued even when sitting CJI’s Ranjan Gogoi and Dipak Mishra faced certain allegations. All this needs to be considered. There have been tweets from prominent journalists, associations of journalists and even people for the legal fraternity, questioning whether there is a different law for these accused when compared to a common man. After seeing the widespread outrage, spread across the nation, we wanted to come out and clarify. Only a FIR has been lodged, thousand of FIRs get lodged every day, what is scaring the former AG and daughters of SC judge ? Why has a FIR startled them so much?’

‘ The court stayed all proceedings pertaining to the probe by the Cabinet-Sub Committee as well. Constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee, deciding on its duration and powers is a legislative privilege given to the assembly by the constitution of the country. How can the courts intervene and issue a stay? Why a stay into the probes into scams?’, he added.

