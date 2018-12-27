Why Triple Talaq Bill when you didn't act on Shah Bano verdict, asks Asaduddin Owaisi: During his speech, Owaisi said the ruling BJP government is trying to interfere in the religious rights of Indian Muslims in the name of Muslim women's empowerment. Rejecting the Bill, Owaisi said while the Congress defeated Shah Bano in 1986, the BJP did nothing to give her justice.

Why Triple Talaq Bill when you didn’t act on Shah Bano verdict, asks Asaduddin Owaisi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the controversial Triple Talaq Bill tooth and nail on Thursday. During his speech, Owaisi said the ruling BJP government is trying to interfere in the religious rights of Indian Muslims in the name of Muslim women’s empowerment. Rejecting the Bill, Owaisi said while the Congress defeated Shah Bano in 1986, the BJP did nothing to give her justice.

Currently, discussions over Triple Talaq are underway in the Lok Sabha. While the BJP moved privilege motion for Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition parties backed Congress’ demand to refer the Bill to a joint select committee. Amid heated debate between the Opposition parties and the ruling BJP, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extended the working hour of Parliament by one hour for the passage of the Bill.

Without mentioning former MoS for external affairs MJ Akbar, Owaisi said the BJP demands for the smooth passage of the Bill on the one hand, and shelters a #MeToo accused minister, on the other. Where is the tainted minister now, asks the AIMIM leader.

Answering Owaisi’s question ‘who will look after his family members if the husband is sent to jail for three years on charges of practising instant Triple Talaq’, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he sees one reason behind the Opposition’s demand to send the Bill to a joint select committee because there is a provision of making triple talaq a criminal offence. Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More