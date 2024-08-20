The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has released a detailed 24-page document explaining why it dismissed Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The ruling followed a weigh-in controversy that led to her disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle final due to being overweight by a mere 100 grams.

Vinesh Phogat made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, but her hopes were dashed the morning after her semifinal victory when she failed the customary second weigh-in. Despite successfully gaining weight the day before, Phogat was disqualified from the final, leaving her ineligible for any medal.

Following her disqualification, Phogat appealed to CAS, arguing for a joint silver medal, but her plea was rejected. The CAS ruling, published on Monday, highlights the strict adherence to the rules regarding weight limits in wrestling competitions.

Key Points from the CAS Verdict:

No Tolerance for Weight Limit Exceedance: The CAS emphasized that the rules are clear and absolute regarding weight limits. Wrestlers must stay within their designated weight category throughout the competition. No exceptions are provided, not even for minimal overages, as the limit is non-negotiable. No Discretion in Rule Application: The CAS pointed out that the rules do not allow for personal circumstances to be considered, such as Phogat’s argument that her weight excess could be attributed to factors like water retention or insufficient time to manage her weight after travel. The sole arbitrator noted that such considerations are not accommodated within the rules. Consequences of Ineligibility: According to Article 11 of the competition rules, failing the second weigh-in meant Phogat was disqualified from the competition entirely, not just from the final match. This disqualification precluded her from receiving any medal, despite her performance leading up to the final. No Grounds for Awarding a Joint Silver Medal: Phogat’s request for a second silver medal, without stripping any other competitor of their medal, was deemed invalid. The CAS ruled that the regulations clearly state that a wrestler must remain eligible throughout the competition to be considered for a medal. Policy on Full Competition Eligibility: The verdict underlined that the United World Wrestling (UWW) policy requires wrestlers to maintain eligibility from the start to the finish of the competition. Partial eligibility does not entitle a wrestler to any rights or medals, which is why Phogat’s successful first weigh-in did not entitle her to a silver medal after failing the second.

Vinesh Phogat’s Future in Wrestling:

Following the CAS decision, Vinesh Phogat returned to India and has since expressed uncertainty about her future in wrestling. The disqualification was a heartbreaking conclusion to what could have been a historic moment in her career, leading her to announce her retirement from the sport.

This case highlights the rigid enforcement of rules in Olympic competitions, where even the smallest deviations can have significant consequences. Despite her achievements, Vinesh Phogat’s journey at the Paris Olympics serves as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of competitive sports.