Why Violence In Manipur Escalating: Foreign Powers In Play?| NewsX Exclusive

Turmoil in Manipur escalates as daily episodes of violence have been recorded, with drone and rocket attacks further destabilizing the state. The Manipur Police are recovering weapons almost daily, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Amid the unrest, Chief Minister Biren Singh has called for political talks, urging all communities to engage in peaceful dialogue. “We need to resolve this crisis through non-violence,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s Sr. consulting editor, Vineet Malhotra, the panelists, Major General Dhruv Katoch and Major Mohammad Ali Shah, both defense experts, and Khatchin Langel, a representative of the Kuki voice, and Trithankar Kshetrimayum, representing the Metie voice, shared their insights on why the violence is escalating in Manipur and what the possible ‘other’ powers are in play?

Major General Dhruv Katoch: US Acting As External Influence

Major General Dhruv Katoch, a respected voice on security matters, highlighted the situation, describing it as “always complicated.” He pointed to external influences exacerbating the conflict. “The presence of external forces can’t always be seen, but they are there, funding these operations,” he said, hinting at forces aligned with international interests.

Katoch further suggested that the US may be interested in seeing certain parts of India, like the Northeast, remain unstable, adding, “They don’t want peace, they don’t want war, but they want to create instability in India, as they don’t want to see India emerge as a competitor.”

Khatchin Langel: The Center Needs To Take Proactive Actions

Khatchin Langel, a representative of the Kuki voice, expressed concern about the ongoing friction between communities. “The government must be proactive; the law must be applied equally,” he urged, adding a note of skepticism about the role of foreign powers.

However, Langel remained confident in India’s ability to handle the situation. “The Government of India is not weak; they can handle this.”

He suggested, “Strengthen border security and give the army freedom to control the situation.”

Trithankar Kshetrimayum: ‘Free’ Army To Carry Out Operations

Trithankar Kshetrimayum, a political analyst representing the Meiti voice, echoed concerns about foreign influence, stating, “Foreign influence will always be there, but it can be handled internally if the government acts swiftly to control the peace.”

He stressed the importance of decisive action by the central government to restore stability, urging that “the army should be given a free hand to carry out operations, but the willpower needs to be there.”

Major Muhammad Ali Shah: Chinese Influence Suspected

Major Muhammad Ali Shah voiced his suspicions about China’s involvement in arming these factions. “I have always suspected China of funding arms to underground factions,” he said. Shah further pointed out, “Insurgents, underground groups, and even social groups have become armed forces. Where have the weapons come from?”

The panelists, highlighting the growing influence of foreign powers in fueling the violence, had a strong consensus that peace needs to be restored as quickly as possible, through proactive actions of the government. For now, Manipur remains on edge as the search for a solution continues.

