Why Was FBI ‘Wanted’ Vikas Yadav Arrested 10 Months Ago By Delhi Police?

Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government employee, has been declared wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. Yadav, who was previously arrested by Delhi Police in December 2023 on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, is now facing additional charges in the US, including conspiracy to hire a hitman and money laundering.

Background of the Case

The case dates back to December 2023, when a businessman from Rohini, Delhi, filed a complaint against Vikas Yadav and his associate, accusing them of kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder. The businessman, who works in the information technology sector and has contacts in West Asia, alleged that Yadav had posed as a senior government officer and befriended him. According to the complaint, Yadav claimed to be an undercover agent but provided no details about his work.

The situation escalated on December 11, 2023, when Yadav allegedly kidnapped the businessman, took him to a flat in Defense Colony, and informed him that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had ordered a hit on him. Yadav and his accomplice assaulted the businessman, robbed him of his gold chain and rings, and extorted cash from his café before leaving him by the roadside with threats to remain silent. The businessman reported the incident to Delhi Police, leading to Yadav’s arrest on December 18, 2023.

Delhi Police Investigation and Charges

During interrogation, Yadav’s associate revealed that he had joined the conspiracy due to financial troubles in his car dealing business. Yadav, whose father had served in the Border Security Force, admitted to planning the crime from the moment he met the businessman, intending to make money by kidnapping him.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in March 2024, detailing the attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping charges against Yadav. Although Yadav was initially granted interim bail on March 22, he secured regular bail in April 2024. However, just months after his release, Yadav was implicated in a much more serious international conspiracy.

US Charges: Murder-For-Hire Plot

The FBI issued a wanted poster for Vikas Yadav, linking him to a plot to kill pro-Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun, who is based in the US and Canada, is a vocal advocate for Khalistan, a separate Sikh state. The US Justice Department unsealed an indictment naming Yadav as the mastermind behind the assassination attempt. He faces three major charges: conspiracy to hire a hitman, carrying out the murder-for-hire plot, and money laundering.

According to US prosecutors, Yadav recruited Nikhil Gupta, a co-conspirator, to arrange the assassination in exchange for help with clearing Gupta’s legal issues. The pair allegedly agreed to pay $100,000 to a “hitman” to carry out the killing. Unbeknownst to them, the “hitman” they had hired was an undercover US law enforcement officer. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US in June 2023, but Yadav remained at large until the FBI issued its wanted notice.

Indian Government Response

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Vikas Yadav, a former employee of the cabinet secretariat that houses the country’s foreign intelligence service, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was no longer working for the government. The ministry’s statement came after US prosecutors named Yadav in the indictment, prompting questions about his ties to the Indian government and its involvement in the assassination plot.

The assassination plan was allegedly devised in May 2023, with Yadav and Gupta communicating through encrypted apps. Yadav, who introduced himself under the alias “Aman,” arranged for an advance payment of $15,000 to be sent to the undercover hitman. The plot unraveled when US law enforcement officers became involved, exposing the scheme and leading to charges being filed in the Southern District of New York.

What’s Next for Vikas Yadav?

With both the FBI and Delhi Police having dealt with Vikas Yadav’s alleged crimes, the case has taken on an international dimension. His involvement in the foiled assassination plot raises questions about the extent of his operations and the potential influence of external forces. The Indian government has distanced itself from Yadav, but the charges levied against him have placed further scrutiny on the case.

The FBI continues to search for Yadav, who remains wanted for his alleged role in directing the assassination plot. Meanwhile, the US government, in coordination with Indian authorities, is likely to pursue further legal action against those involved in the failed attempt to kill Pannun.

