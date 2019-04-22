The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has termed Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva as one of the key suspects in his murder mystery. Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari, was declared brought dead at the Max Hospital, Delhi on April 16, 2019.

Wife of ND Tiwari’ s son Rohit Shekhar prime suspect in murder case: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has termed Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s wife Apoorva as one of the key suspects in his murder mystery. Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari, was declared brought dead at the Max Hospital, Delhi on April 16, 2019. On Thursday, the Delhi police handed over the case to its Crime Branch after the autopsy report of Rohit stated that he died of asphyxia due to strangulation. The Delhi Police had taken Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s wife Apoorva into custody on Sunday along with two house helps for interrogation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More