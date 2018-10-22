UP Legislative Council chief’s son death: Abhijit Yadav's death had turned into a mystery after the family of the deceased had previously claimed that he died of ill-health. Later, acting under suspicion, the investigating Uttar Pradesh police had sent Abhijit's body for postmortem.

UP Legislative Council chief’s son death case: The mystery surrounding the death of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav’s younger son ended on Monday after his mother confessed to killing her son. As per reports, the incident took place on October 20 in Darul Shafa in Lucknow. Abhijit Yadav’s death had turned into a mystery after the family of the deceased had previously claimed that he died of ill-health. Later, acting under suspicion, the investigating Uttar Pradesh police had sent Abhijit’s body for postmortem. After the post-mortem report confirmed asphyxia caused by strangulation as the cause of his death, the police filed had reportedly filed a murder case and had begun investigations in the case.

Uttar Pradesh police SP (east) S Mishra who was investigating the death of UP council chairman Ramesh Yadav’s son Abhijeet Yadav said that during investigations, they questioned all the family members. While the investigations were underway, the mother of the deceased confessed to her crime and said that he had killed her son. Confessing to her crimes, Abhijit’s mother Meera Yadav said that he came home drunk and was continuously arguing with her. irked of the arguments, she killed him. while Abhijit along with his mother and elder brother were living at the Darul Shafa quarters, his father Ramesh Yadav lived separately at the official residence.

His mother confessed that the deceased came drunk in the night (20 Oct) & was arguing with her, after which she committed the crime. Police have arrested her. Further investigation is underway: SP (east) S Mishra on death of UP council chairman Ramesh Yadav's son Abhijeet Yadav pic.twitter.com/aDJFUohLFn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2018

Talking to media, Meera Yadav said that his husband, Ramesh never treated her like his wife. She added that her older son, Abhishek’s live was also in danger. As per reports, MeeraYadavv along with Abhishek were present at the home when Abhijit was killed. Earlier, the mother had told police that Abhijit came home heavily drunk on Saturday and complained of chest pains. She added that the next morning when she went to wake him up, he did not get up.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More