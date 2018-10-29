Imam sends divorce notice to wife: A Delhi-based Imam of a mosque issued a divorce notice to his wife after the latter was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Imam sends divorce notice to wife: A Delhi-based Imam of a mosque issued a divorce notice to his wife after the latter was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at Muzaffarnagar village, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by NDTV on Monday, October 29. The woman was reportedly beaten up by the accused, Mainddin, when she tried to resist. Following the incident, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused by the woman’s brother.

News reports pointed out that the Imam was not present at the time of the grave incident, the survivor was later served a divorce by her husband. As per the police, the survivor has been sen to a hospital for medical treatment. The couple reportedly got married in 2017.

Earlier this week, a Madhya Pradesh-based woman named Salma Bano was given triple talaq by her husband for being fat in the Jhabua district of Sherani Molla in Meghnagar.

The incident came after the Centre passed a historic verdict making instant triple talaq (divorce) a criminal offense, carrying an imprisonment up to 3 years.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court in a landmark 3:2 verdict, ruled out that the practice of triple talaq is un-Islamic and “arbitrary” and disagreed that the practice is part of religious rituals.

Instant triple talaq or religiously known as talaq-e-biddat is a practice when a man pronounces talaq 3 times in a sitting, or by phone, or writes in a text message, the separation is considered immediate, even if the husband wishes to reconcile.

Following the incident, the wife filed a complaint against her husband under r Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 and 498. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband often ill-treated her and manhandled her for being obese.

