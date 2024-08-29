“Wildlife Conservation Needs Collaborative Efforts,” Says Latika Nath On Increased Tiger Deaths

Wildlife conservation in India is a complex but vital endeavour, reflecting the country’s rich biodiversity and deep cultural connection to nature. Home to a vast array of species, including the majestic Bengal tiger, the Indian elephant, and the endangered Asian lion, India has long been a global focal point for conservation efforts. The nation has implemented various strategies, from the creation of protected areas like national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to stringent anti-poaching laws and community-led conservation initiatives.

Rise in tiger deaths

Nonetheless, the recent alarming rise in tiger deaths at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Shahdol Circle has cast a shadow over India’s conservation efforts, sparking renewed concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. Once a symbol of successful wildlife preservation, these regions are now facing a crisis that threatens to undermine decades of work dedicated to protecting one of the world’s most iconic species.

According to the recent reports by several media sources, a total of forty-three tigers from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and the Shahdol Circle in Madhya Pradesh were reported to have died between the years 2021 and 2023. While the cause of their deaths were reportedly several, including insufficient investigation into possible poaching cases, lapses during postmortem, and medical negligence, the Special Investigating Team that was headed by State Tiger Strike Force in-charge Ritesh Sarothia, submitted a report on the deaths stating that there was a possibility of insufficient investigation in the deaths of at least 10 tigers. His report stated, “There was a lack of interest by higher authorities and Forest Range Officers in discharging their duties, resulting in arrests in only two out of five cases where unnatural causes of death were found (body parts were seized).” The report, according to the media sources, flagged a disinterest in recovering missing body parts from the ten tiger carcasses out of the thirty four cases in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Deputy Director on Tiger deaths

However, the Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve, Prakash Kumar Varma, when talking to NewsX on the subject stated that Bandhavgarh has the highest density of tigers in the country and ranks on number four. “Ten years ago, in 2014, we had a total of 65 tigers in the reserve, however, today the number has risen to more than 165. It was noted that the adult tigers were 165 in the year 2022. Besides this, if we add the cubs, it reaches to about 200, which is a very high density.”

He explained that a major reason for the deaths that were noted, owing to the high tiger population density, in the reserve, had taken place due to the in-fights and inner conflicts among the tigers residing in the reserve. “The area is limited when it comes to the reserve. The buffer area includes about a hundred and fifty villages or even more with about a lac people living in the area, which makes a pressure of about a lac cattle.” He refuted all the news reports that had been around, saying that there is no such evidence of poaching in the area and neither any such information has been revealed in the investigations.

“No organised crime”

He confirmed that there is no organised crime; however, a few electrocution cases did come up. It was noted that to keep the wild boars away, people had resorted to electrocuting the barbed wires, even then, a few accused who were reportedly found involved in such killings were arrested and jailed. He informed that adequate measures have been taken to avoid any further deaths. “Nothing much can be done about the natural old-age deaths among the tigers but regular patrollings are planned through the area to keep a check on the electrocution of wires and other reasons that could put the tigers’ lives in danger,” affirmed the Deputy Director.

The Tiger Princess of India on Tiger deaths

On the contrary, Latika Nath, an author and a wildlife conservationist, popularly known as the tiger princess of India, raised several questions regarding the deaths of the tigers while offering several solutions and suggestions to the problem as well, Latika, who has done her PhD on the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and has been a part of the Bandhavgarh tiger project, while talking to NewsX about the subject, offered a very different opinion on the entire issue. She stated, “The tigers tend to migrate outside the national park in search of safe territory and food once their population starts increasing in their limited space. Whether old or young, the tigers have the tendency to start predating on the cattle and domestic animals once they move into the surrounding areas that have human population.”

According to her, it is a natural reaction for the villagers to attack the big predators to protect themselves and their domestic animals, and that is why these deaths become common. Highlighting the constraints of the forest officers, Nath mentioned that monitoring the tigers moving out of the range every now and then, is not feasible. And when the conflict is taking place, the officers can’t look out for it, but can only react after the conflict has happened.

“There is only one department looking into wildlife”

She explained, “There is only one department in the government that is involved in looking after the national parks and these animals, but there has to be many more people working together. The town and country planning people, the road planners, and people working on large development projects are all required to be on board and a few others since every development program has a direct impact on the habitat, corridor connectivity, an migration paths of animals, and when there is no coordination, it becomes difficult to manage the large predators.”

She appreciated the work being done by the government as a good initiative but not enough. Nonetheless, she went on to emphasise that more working people are required to bring positive changes in the protection of these big predators. Analyzing the size of the sanctuaries and national parks, she said, “These large-sized reserve areas have inadequate veterinary backups; however, every such national park and reserve area must have a veterinary backup adequate enough to support the huge magnitude of the wildlife with specialised training to tackle the wildlife related issues.” Insisting upon the collaborative efforts, she stated that even international bodies can be of great help in training conservationists to treat the animals in case of any incident.

“T for Tourism”

She believes that along with the focus on tigers, it is important to mention tourism that can support the concept of wildlife conservation. Latika Nath added that tourism is a key stakeholder that provides support to the economy. The day the local population learns that wildlife conservation can bring them more resources, the fate of the area is bound to change. She spoke about citizen science, where the villagers and common people bring forth the information they gather about the animals and wild creatures, which can be of use to the conservationists. It is very important to make people aware of the importance of wildlife, emphasised Latika, and she added that if people cooperate in the protection of animals, things can be better.

Other findings from the investigation

While there are several conversations regarding the causes of the deaths of the tiger population in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve and Shahdol circle that are still underway as the investigation continues, some of the recent findings from the NTCA reports based on the investigation of the SIT team state that there was a negligence by the officials in their duties noted. It stated that a few officers reportedly had a lack of interest in tiger conservation.

Following these findings, the Madhya Pradesh wildlife department opted to reshuffle positions and duties, looking at the seniority and experience, as they appointed Vijay N. Ambade to be the new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife). The post previously belonged to Subharanjan Sen, who had been serving as acting PCCF (wildlife).

Vijay N. Ambade takes charge

As Ambade took charge against the backdrop of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he sought a further response from the forest department regarding the concerns that were raised by the Special Investigation Team in connection to the large number of deaths of the tigers in the reserve.

The inquiry committee for tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and adjacent areas was set up by Subharanjan Sen Suo motu as CWLW (chief wildlife warden). All the actions taken in line with the recommendations of the report have been taken into account and also have been implemented during the period, as per reports.