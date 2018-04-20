The Centre on Friday while responding to a PIL said that it has initiated the process to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to ensure the death penalty for the rapists of children below the age of 12. The case was being heard by Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra. The next date of hearing in the case is on April 27.

Amid the increasing cases of crime against women in the country, the Centre on Friday conveyed it to the Supreme Court that in order to make the law more stringent and to ensure the death penalty for the rapists of children below the age of 12, it has started a process to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Centre was responding to a PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava. The matter was being heard by Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. The next date of hearing is on April 27.

In the last couple of weeks, incidents like rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad girl in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, and another case where an 11-year-old girl was raped in Gujarat’s Surat, have once again exposed the need to make the law more stringent. Activists, political parties and Opposition, all have been trying to create pressure on the government to come out with constructive measures to stop these crimes. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal is on a hunger strike demanding death penalty for the rapists especially in the Kathua and Unnao rape case, which has once again embarrassed the nation. Speaking on the issue, Swati Maliwal said that she won’t end her hunger strike till the law is implemented.

Meanwhile, the talking about the investigation being carried in the Unnao rape case, a local court in the district on Friday extended the custody of the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The CBI will be having seven more days to carry its investigation in the case. Also, in Surat rape case, the Gujarat government has said that it three people including the main accused have been arrested.

