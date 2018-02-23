Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday to lash out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked if party president Amit Shah would be asked questions in connection with Justice Loya's death. Kejriwal's tweet came right after Delhi police conducted a raid at his residence in a bid to recover CCTV footage of alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to micro-blogging site Twitter to lash out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked if party president Amit Shah would be asked questions in connection with Justice Loya's death

Following a raid on his residence by Delhi police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to micro-blogging site Twitter to lash out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked if party president Amit Shah would be asked questions in connection with Justice Loya’s death. ” A large number of policemen have been sent to my residence which is very good. But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection to Justice Loya case,” Mr Kejriwal posted in Hindi.

He added that his house was being raided over allegations of two slaps, but Amit Shah is yet to be questioned over the burning issue. Two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested for assaulting Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting on late Monday night. Kejriwal’s civil Lines area residence was raided by the police on Friday in a bid to recover the CCTV foootage of the alleged assault. It is important to note that this is the first time Delhi police has raided a chief minister’s residence.

ALSO READ: Who is Anshu Prakash; everything you must know about Delhi chief secretary who was allegedly assaulted at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly mishandled by a few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Monday night, officials said. According to them, the incident happened when Prakash visited Arvind Kejriwal regarding the issue of advertisements which were not being released. During an argument, the partymen mishandled him. The officials said that Prakash’s spectacles were also broken during the heated exchange.

The AAP had however refused the charges and termed them ‘baseless’. The party in a statement had said that during the meeting of MLAs at the CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Prakash refused to answer questions posed by the CM and MLAs and said that he was not answerable to them.

ALSO READ: Was Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence? Here’s what we know

ALSO READ: IAS, DANICS and DASS Associations condemn assault by AAP MLAs on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App