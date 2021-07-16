Saurav Ganguly seems to be pretty chilled out while netizens criticized an unmasked Pant.

Despite having tested Covid-positive, renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant’s presence in the five-match Test series does not seem to be hanging on a tight rope.

“WE HAVE SEEN EURO CHAMPIONSHIP & WIMBLEDON IN ENGLAND’. ‘RULES HAVE CHANGED & THEY WERE ON A LEAVE’. ‘IT’S PHYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO WEAR MASK AT ALL TIMES. ‘‘NO WORRIES, THE PLAYERS WILL BE FINE.” said Saurav Ganguly, President, BCCI.

Pant was reportedly tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after attending the Euro cup match at Wembley stadium on June 30.

Being asymptomatic, after the England vs Germany football match, Pant was seen not wearing a mask by netizens who criticized him for it. Pant wrote “Good experience watching” as the caption for the pictures he posted, oblivious to what followed.

Is England free from covid ? Be safe man—someone wrote.

“You must be wearing mask. What message are u conveying to the people who follow you. Soch badlo to desh badlega. Anyways be safe,” wrote another.

“Is England free from covid ? Be safe man,” someone else said.

It should not be ignored that on Wednesday Britain recorded the highest number of infections at 43,302 since January 15.

Since the Euro cup, it has been recording 50,000 cases on a daily basis, a few of them being the Lambda variant, deadlier than delta that plagued India during the second wave. No wonder one might want to assume that the BCCI is digging it’s own grave. Even England is easing lockdown restrictions in the midst of rising cases.