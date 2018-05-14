Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday communicated with the BJP worker's convention and assured that he will come back to the state in a few weeks. The convention was addressed by the party chief Amit Shah in which he said that he has spoken to Parrikar over the telephone. He added that he sounded well and keen to return back to the state politics.

Following the Congress’s ongoing demands for a full-time Chief Minister in Goa, BJP president Amit Shah addressed a convention of BJP workers on Sunday. During the convention, a pre-recorded video message was shared in which Goa Chief Minister said he will return to the state in a few weeks. From last two months, it was the first time that Goa CM has communicated with the party workers since he had left to New York for a treatment. Parrikar is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in the US from March this year.

On Sunday, Congress MLAs and office-bearers staged a protest in at the memorial of Goa’s first chief minister, late Dayanand Bandodkar asking BJP president Amit Shah to “either give Goa its chief minister or he should take back this undemocratically installed government”.

“I am not there among you all for the last two months as I am undergoing treatment. I will be back in Goa in the next few weeks,” the chief minister said in the pre-recorded video message. He then exhorted the BJP workers to start preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He added that to bring Modi government back in power the party has to win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa. He urged BJP workers to start preparing for the elections right away.

While addressing the convention, BJP chief informed the party workers that he had spoken to Parrikar over the telephone before he arrived at the venue. He said that Parrikkar sounded well and keen to return to state politics.

In Parrikar’s absence, a three-member advisory committee is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the Goa government. The committee was formed by Parrikar before he left Goa for his treatment. Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D’Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party, another ruling coalition partner) are among the panel formed by Parrikar to look after state’s matter in his absence.

