In a move that appears to be undertaken in a bid to shift political onus on opposing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in the state, senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader M Thambidurai has stated that the party would be moving the no-trust motion in the lower house of the Parliament against the Centre only if Congress comes out in their support. Talking to media, Thambidurai said that DMK leader MK Stalin wants AIADMK to bring no-trust motion in the Parliament. ‘We are ready to bring it,’ he said.

Commenting on moving the no-trust motion, the Lok Sabha deputy speaker said that they would be needing support from Congress in order to facilitate the move. He said, “Let Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issue a statement (indicating support)… they (the DMK) are in alliance with them (the Congress)… only if they (the Congress) support, we will get the (requisite) numbers.” Talking to media on the issue, Thambidurai also cleared the stand of his party by stating that the motion will be only for Cauvery issue and no other general issue. He said, “To urge constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and since the Centre has failed to do that we will consider that if other parties like Congress support it.” AIADMK leader’s remark comes in against the backdrop of Karnataka going to the election on May 12.

Earlier reacting on the Cauvery issue, DMK leader MK Stalin said that AIDMK should support the no-trust motion in order to build pressure on the Centre. DMK said that they would be taking out protest march till the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) was constituted. Taking cognizance of the matter, CJI Dipak Misra said that they understand the problems faced by the state. On April 2, Chief Justice of India had said, “We will see that Tamil Nadu gets water, and will solve the issue”. As per reports, the apex court had directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu.

