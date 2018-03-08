After tendering resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP YS Choudhary while addressing the media on Thursday said that he doesn't think it's fair on their part to expect PM to deal with these issues. It's for the concerned ministries to take up, already a considerable amount of time has lapsed. They will continue to be a part of the NDA but not take up any ministerial positions.

Soon after tendering their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers, who submit their resignation over Andhra Pradesh special status issue row, addressed a press conference and spoke on the matter. TDP leader YS Choudhary while addressing the media on Thursday said, “I don’t think it’s fair on our part to expect PM to deal with these issues. It’s for the concerned ministries to take up, already a considerable amount of time has lapsed.” Pulling the curtain over NDA-TDP alliance break-up, TDP leader YS Choudhary said, “We will continue to be a part of the NDA but not take up any ministerial positions. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that.”

However, further speaking on the possibility of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-YSRCP alliance, TDP leader YS Choudhary said, “That is between those two parties, we have nothing to say on that, you can ask them.” In fast pace development ever since yesterday (March 7), there have been crucial political development which have taken place between the BJP-YSRCP alliance, after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in an emergency press conference on Wednesday said that two of his party minister will quit from NDA cabinet since the Centre was not serious in according special status to Andhra Pradesh. It was a big sign from CM Naidu that his party TDP will put out of NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, while hitting out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said that Naidu’s decision as a classic case of opportunistic politics by the party chief. Hitting out at the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Krishna Saagar Rao said, “BJP considers it as a classic case of opportunistic politics by Chandrababu Naidu. It’s also politics of convenience.”

Krishna Saagar Rao further added that the TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said just one year before, the TDP chief has decided to withdraw from the government conveniently. Rao further said alleged that may move by Chief Minister Naidu is to ensure that the BJP does not grow by itself and acquire equity, politically, in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, in an emergency press conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that they will be pulling out of the government after they were not happy with Centre’s decision on not giving special status to Andhra Pradesh state.

