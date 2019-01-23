Priyanka Gandhi's political debut has caught political circles by surprise, with many describing it as the most awaited political entry in Indian politics. Priyanka Gandhi, who has distanced herself from active politics till now, will assist her brother Rahul Gandhi in politics of vital Uttar Pradesh as general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics: Priyanka Gandhi’s political debut has caught political circles by surprise, with many describing it as the most awaited political entry in Indian politics. No doubt, Priyanka’s entry into politics will have an impact on Congress party’s prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, especially in Uttar Pradesh where she has been active in poll campaigns for her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi. This move may prove to be a masterstroke for the Congress on the electoral front as Priyanka Gandhi is seen as natural in politics.

Rahul Gandhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed his happiness on his sister Priyanka Gandhi’s political debut. Talking to presspersons, the Congress president said he is happy that he will now get an opportunity to work with diligent Priyanka Gandhi.

Motilal Vora: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra hailed the entry of Priyanka Gandhi in active politics. The Congress leader said Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as general secretary of the party will not only have an effect on east Uttar Pradesh but also other regions.

Robert Vadra: Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra congratulated her after she was appointed the general secretary of the Congress in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In a Facebook post, businessman Robert Vadra congratulated his wife and promised to be by her side in every phase of his wife.

Rajeev Shukla: Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said he feels that Priyanka’s entry into politics will help in the revival of the Congress party not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Rajeev Shukla said Priyanka will charges as eastern Uttar Pradesh secretary after February 1 once she returns from abroad.

Sambit Patra: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress party of promoting dynastic politics through the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as Congress general secretary. He said the Congress’ decision reflects that the party has accepted that Rahul Gandhi has failed as president of the grand old party.

Farooq Abdullah: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Priyanka’s persona reminds him of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The Opposition leader further said he is confident of Priyanka’s success in politics.

GVL Narasimha Rao: BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao described Priyanka’s politics debut as most un-eventful news of 2019.

