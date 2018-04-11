The brazen attack by the former politician came in after their security was revoked at around 9 PM on Tuesday. Rabri Devi also accused the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and the entire BJP government in Bihar of putting in efforts to kill them. The decision of downgrading the security came in after the CBI had raided the Patna residence of Rabri Devi and questioned her son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case.

Rabri Devi, the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, accused the Bihar-led BJP government of hatching a conspiracy to kill her and her family. The brazen attack by the former politician came in after their security was revoked at around 9 PM on Tuesday. Rabri Devi also accused the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and the entire BJP government in Bihar of conspiring to kill them. Further speaking about her husband, Rabri said, “Lalu Ji is in jail and is dying every day, don’t know if he’s dying due to disease or being killed using medicines.” She further wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar and said that if any untoward incident takes place with her and her family, she will hold Home Ministry responsible for the incident.

Expressing her lack of trust in the ruling government, Rabri Devi also said that Lalu’s sugar level is rising. She asked, “How do I trust the government?” She further added that if the government wants them to vacate the house, they are ready to do that also. Rabri Devi, who was angered after her security was downgraded, told the security staff at her house to ‘pack their bags and leave the house.’ Reports suggest that she has also decided to boycott the complete security. The following developments came in after Bihar government withdrew 32 security personnel who was earlier posted at the house of the former CM.

विगत 10 महीने से सुरक्षा की श्रेणी निर्धारित करने और बढ़ाने के लिए अनेकों बार नीतीश कुमार के अधीन गृह विभाग को लिखा लेकिन ईर्ष्यावश बहाने दर बहाने नीतीश कुमार बढ़ाने की बजाय इसमें कटौती कर रहे है। आज CBI पूछताछ के बाद नीतीश कुमार ने तुरंत हाउस गार्डस को हटाने का आदेश दिया है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

The decision of downgrading the security came in after the CBI had raided the Patna residence of Rabri Devi and questioned her son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav also fired cannons at the chief minister stating that if Nitish Kumar will also give up the security given by the state government.

