On imposing a lockdown, Uddhav said that he would have to impose a lockdown if no other option remains. He said that he would be seeking advice from experts on the same and will take a call on lockdown after two days.

India has reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state on the state’s Coronavirus situation. He did not announce a lockdown but shared that 50,000 coronavirus tests are being carried out every day in Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM further said that his administration was setting a target to conduct 2.5 lac Covid-19 tests per day. He said that he won’t compare Maharashtra with other states and he was being made to look like a villain.

Giving a background of how the whole situation of Coronavirus had been in Maharashtra, Uddhav said that 300 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai in February. He said that now, over 8,500 cases are being reported and 54,900 people in Mumbai have lost their lives.

Addressing the issues being faced due to this surge in cases, he said that 25% of ventilators were being used and at the current rate, they might run out of beds within the next 20 days. He said that they can increase the number of beds but not the number of doctors.

He added that 3 lakh people were vaccinated the previous day and a total of 65 lakh people have been administered with vaccines till now. On expanding the vaccination drive, he said that they are now aiming at vaccinating 7 lakh people a day.

He urged the people to maintain protocols after getting vaccinated and he also made an appeal to the political parties to not politicize the battle against Covid-19. While giving global examples as to how they are stuck between the economy and Coronavirus, he went on to say that the BJP initially opposed the lockdown.

He said that increasing the number of doctors was the real challenge that the Maharashtra government was facing at the moment. He warned people of strict action against them for not following the Covid norms.

I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/1pPr9ahDwm — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

As per the latest bulletin shared by the Union Health Ministry, there has been a spike of 81,466 new cases and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases to 1, 23,03,131, total recoveries to 1,15,25,039, active cases to 6,14, 696 and the death toll to 1,63,396. Meanwhile, the total number of people that have been vaccinated till now are 6,87,89,138.

The spread of Covid-19 is particularly alarming due to increase in the mutations of Covid-19, which raise a concern over the efficacy of vaccines and whether 2 million vaccines a day are enough to curb the spread of the virus. If they are not, then this is high time that we think of a solution.

Ruling out the possibility of re-imposition of lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that Delhi is now witnessing a fourth wave of Covid-19. He further reassured everyone that there is no need to worry as the state government is taking all possible measures to curb the transmission.

There is no plan for lockdown says, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/yM5MG5WtDP — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing the people of the state today at 8:30 pm. Hinting at a potential lockdown, Maharashra CM had asked officials last week to prepare a plan to impose the lockdown as people were not following the Covid-19 appropriate safety rules. Although the announcement has not been made yet, the state government is likely to impose stricter curbs, including shutting down of hotspot areas.