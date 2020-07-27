The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the leader of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah has said that he will not contest any assembly election while the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is not restored.

Omar Abdullah, for Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and, the leader of National Conference (NC) has said that he will not contest any elections while Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A completes one year on August 5, 2020. Omar was released from house arrest in the month of March. He was detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA) when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

In a column written by Omar Abdullah in a leading news portal, he expressed that he is sure that he will not be contesting any Assembly elections while J&K is a Union Territory. He wrote that having been a member of the most empowered Assembly in the land and that, too, as the leader of that assembly for six years, he simply cannot and will not be a member of a House that has been disempowered the way theirs has. According to Omar Abdullah, he fails to understand till date the requirement of this move.

Centre had detained some politicians including Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah, the three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. Centre kept these politicians in house arrest after it abrogated the two articles from the constitution of India that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah has recently been freed from his detention.

Abdullah wrote that with almost all of his senior colleagues still detained in their homes, the NC is yet to meet to decide its next political course of action and he will work diligently to strengthen the party, carry forward its agenda and continue to represent the aspirations of the people while they fight against the injustices heaped on J&K in the last one year.

Omar further expressed how his party does not agree with what has been done to J&K, nor do they affirm what has been done. He said that they shall resist this and their opposition will continue in the most eminent court in the land in the form of the legal challenge. He concluded on the note that he has forever believed in democracy and peaceful opposition.

