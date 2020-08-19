After the Supreme Court handed the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra state government is crying and asserted that it will go out of power soon.

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Attacking the Maharashtra government after the Supreme Court handed over the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said that the state government is crying and asserted that it will go out of power soon.



“Pehle Maharashtra sarkar so ‘riya’ tha. Fir Sanjay Raut Sushant parivaar ko dho ‘riya’ tha. Ab Mumbai me sarkar ro ‘riya’ hai. Doston jald hi sunenge Maharashtra sarkar jaa ‘riya’ hai (First, the Maharashtra government was sleeping. Then, Sanjay Raut was slamming the family of Sushant. Now, the government in Mumbai is crying. Friends, we will soon hear that the Maharastra government is going),” Patra said in a tweet. The BJP leader, in another tweet, took a “mathematical” jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state saying, “Shiv Sena = SONIA + RHEA = SORHEA SENA (Sorhea sena is a sena that is sleeping)”.



Earlier, Patra welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and said that the truth will finally prevail.



“Congratulations to Family Members of Sushant Singh Rajput, News Channels, Media Personnels, Bihar Govt, Central Govt & Lawyers of SSR’s Family.. finally TRUTH prevails. A BIG THUMBS DOWN to the Maharastra Government for their biased attitude. The unfolding begins #SushantSingRajput,” he tweeted.



The Supreme Court had, earlier today, held the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput legitimate and directed the CBI to investigate the case.



The apex court had also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI and asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the probe agency. (ANI)

