Ashok Gehlot has claimed on Saturday that the Congress Party will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan and meet the President and organise a protest outside the house of Prime Minister if necessary. A five hour sit-in protest was staged in the lawns of Raj Bhawan. Slogans like ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ were shouted by the MLAs in support of the Chief Minister.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held a meeting at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Several party MLAs attended the same. Ashok Gehlot will also be meeting the Governor Kalraj Mishra soon later today to discuss the matter of convening an Assembly session.

The Rajasthan cabinet has not provided a scheduled date for on which the convening of Assembly is supposed to happen, revealed the Governor’s Secretariat. The approval for the same is pending as well.

The state government has been playing crude politics by presenting a paper to convene the session on the night of July 23. The paper was also said to have been consulted by the legal experts. The secretariat hit back through a press release claiming that a period of 21 days is necessary for calling a session and it will not be possible to hold it at such short notice and without a proper agenda.

Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for curating a conspiracy to dissolve the Congress Government states in India. The BJP leader of the State Satusg Punia and Opposition leadee Gulab Chanfra Kataria are supposed to meet today with Governor Mishra over COVID-19 matters.

State-wide protest against the BJP party has been going on in Jaipur area and in the surrounding districts.

Rajasthan has been the talk of the nation after the political differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot led to the former being removed from the position of Deputy Chief Minister on 14 July.

More than 15 legislators in the State have received disqualification notice by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

