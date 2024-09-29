Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after being administered medical assistance.

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after being administered medical assistance.

Accusing the BJP government of continuing to run Jammu and Kashmir through remote control, Kharge said, “These people never wanted to conduct the elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court’s intervention.”

“We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you,” Kharge told the rally in the Jasrota belt.

MUST READ: 4 Detained After Attack On Jr Doctors At Sagore Dutta Medical College

He further accused the BJP of allowing outsiders to dominate key sectors like mining and liquor contracts in J&K.

“Why has the BJP delayed restoring statehood when they hold all the power? The people of J&K deserve better governance, and the BJP has failed to deliver,” he said.

“Modiji is shedding crocodile tears for the future of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The reality is that in the last 10 years, the youth of the entire country have been pushed into darkness, and Modi ji himself is responsible for this,” Kharge alleged.

He said that PM Modi has given nothing to the youth of India in the last 10 years.

Can you believe a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years?” he told the gathering.

He also highlighted the unemployment issue, saying, “The highest unemployment rate in 45 years is in the Modi ji’s tenure.” In Modi and (Amit) Shah’s minds, there is no intent to provide jobs, only to give speeches, take photos, and cut ribbons, he said.

ALSO READ: Bigger Bailout For Pakistan Possible With Better Ties :Rajnath

Filed under

BJP congress mallikarjun kharge Narendra Modi

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox