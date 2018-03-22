UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday while giving a presentation on the safety and security of Aadhaar data in the Supreme Court said that it will take the age or universe for somebody to hack, steal Aadhaar data. Earlier on Wednesday, representing the government on the Aadhaar issue in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal had informed SC judges that Aadhaar data was secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high.

UIDAI CEO on Thursday while giving a presentation on the safety and security of Aadhaar data in the Supreme Court said that it will take the ‘age of universe’ for somebody to hack, steal Aadhaar data. Giving an 80-minute long presentation on Aadhaar data safety and security, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey in front of the 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Kanwilkar, DY Chandrachud explained the mechanism how the data in Aadhaar was safe and secure.

Speaking in front of the Supreme Court bench, UIDAI chief during the course of his presentation said that the data encrypted in Aadhaar is secured in a depository which is not connected with internet. The CEO shred of any possibility of leakage or security breach in Aadhaar. Responding to various queries pitched by the Supreme Court bench, like if someone is denied to beneficial services or financial exclusion, UIDAI CEO said that the purpose of Aadhaar was not to deny anybody of any services, benefits, subsidy due to lack of Aadhaar authentication. He further added that Aadhaar was one verifiable ID Card which is accepted nationally.

Throwing some light on how the data is safe in Aadhaar, the CEO said that all biometric data is encrypted in 2048 bit encryption.

The Attorney General also mentioned that the UIDAI CEO has a PHD in computer science and was capable to answer any question on the matter. The issue of security and privacy of the peoples’ personal data mentioned in Aadhaar card has been going on for a while as a number of times political leaders and other activists have raised have questioned the security of privacy of the data in the biometric ID system.

