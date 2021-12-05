The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought India’s drug regulator’s approval for the Covishield vaccine as a booster dose citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country, officials informed ANI on Thursday. According to the officials, the demand has been made due to the emergence of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. States like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala have also urged the Central government for booster dose amid another variant of concern, Omicron.

The Union government has also informed the Parliament that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 are considering scientific evidence on the booster dose. “The expert team will decide on vaccination for children and about booster dose. We will go by the scientific advice,” the Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said during his reply to the marathon debate on the COVID-19 situation in the Lok Sabha. Several members had sought clarity from the government over booster dose against COVID-19. They had also asked about vaccination for children. Members had also talked about the impact of the pandemic on children’s education and the “digital divide” that was adversely impacting children from economically poor families.

Meanwhile, as per former CSIR institute Chief, Dr. Rakesh Mishra, the COVID-19 vaccines administered in India will be effective in the country’s fight against the new variant of the virus Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country. “The results indicate that the hybrid immunity will be effective against the new variant. Scientific validation of these things is happening. People are conducting experiments for making pseudovirus and those things in the labs and testing. So I think it will take about 10 days, two weeks. But my feeling is that it should be protective, maybe a little bit less, but the vaccine will certainly be helpful to a great degree.”

Delhi reported its first case of new COVID-19 Variant Omicron on Sunday. This is the fifth case of Omicron reported in the country. The first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka. On Saturday, the third and the fourth case of the infection were reported from Gujarat’s Jamnagar and Maharashtra’s Dombivli respectively.

