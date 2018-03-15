After launching his own party, TTV Dhinakaran also unveiled his party flag in Madurai district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that though currently, their party symbol is a pressure cooker, they will try to retrieve the two-party symbol and also the AIADMK name later.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday launched his new political party and named it Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. The party name starts from ‘Amma’, a Tamil icon, late former state chief minister, AIADMK chief and the idol of party workers. By starting his party name with Amma, it seems that Dinakaran has made a smart political move to relate her party with Amma and at the same time giving tribute to her. Ever since Jayalalithaa’s demise, it took months for the state of Tamil Nadu to reach political stability.

Floating his own party, the rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran had made a political come back after he won the RK Nagar bypoll as an independent MLA defeating the candidate of the current ruling AIADMK. RK Nagar bypoll win was a symbolic political victory for Dinakaran as it was late TN CM Jayalalithaa’s constituency. After launching his own party, TTV Dhinakaran also unveiled his party flag in Madurai district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that though currently, their party symbol is a pressure cooker, they will try to retrieve the two-party symbol and also the AIADMK name later. “We will win all upcoming elections from now by using the latest name and party flag,” Dinakaran added.

However, it’s not going to be an easy job for the existing political parties in Tamil Nadu in the next assembly elections as recently Tamil icon Kamal Haasan also floated his own political party which he named Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). While launching his political party, Kamal Haasan had said that the current ruling AIADMK was bad and that was the reason for him to get into politics. While Kamal Haasan already floating his political party, the day is not far when south sensation Rajinikanth will also launch his political party.

Therefore the political war in the southernmost state is going to be an interesting political event as it is likely to be the first time when along with the regional parties including AIADMK, DMK, two new parties — one of Kamal Haasan and the another by Rajinikanth — and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party, will be getting on against each other in the next assembly elections.

