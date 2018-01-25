Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday condemned the attack on a school bus in Gurugram by a mob which was supposedly being alleged to be Karni Sena supporters over the release of Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. We don't believe in caste politics yet (I would say that) I am myself a Rajput, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying. Before Manish Sisodia's comments came in, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke about the violence during the protests today.

Condemning the Wednesday attack on a school bus in Gurugram by a mob, alleged to be Karni Sena supporters, over the release of “Padmaavat”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he would watch the film with Rajput leaders (like him) and brief the people about it later. “We don’t believe in caste politics yet (I would say that) I am myself a Rajput. I was born in the same society. I have grown up on the same tales of Rajput valour and the same glorious Rajput history,” he told reporters here on Thursday. “Rajputs have been known for protecting the people. People feel secure among them but I am scared that stories of their valour are being defamed by violence happening in the name of Rajputs.”

Sisodia, who holds the portfolio of Education, said that he was receiving messages from parents and teachers about the school bus attack in Haryana’s Gurugram. “They are scared about sending their children to school after what happened yesterday. It was a criminal act. I invited many Rajput leaders to talk on recent developments of violence. We are totally against these acts. “Hence, we would now go and watch the film to see what the reality is… to see what is objectionable in it and then brief people about it,” he said. Rajput leaders have been protesting against the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” which they claim distorts history.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke about the violence during the protests. He called the incident a “matter of shame for entire nation”. Stressing that fringes have no religion or caste, Kejriwal said: “These elements are now after our children because of our silence. “When they killed Muslims, we were silent, they burnt Dalits, we were silent, now they are after our children, throwing stones on them, we have to break this silence,” Kejriwal said in his Republic Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Demanding strong punishment to such elements, Kejriwal called for strong unity against forces dividing the country in the name of caste and religion. “I am a Hindu, devotee to Lord Ram, I want to ask what would Lord Ram do with these people had he been here today. He would have punished them as he punished Ravana,” Kejriwal said. “India is land of great saints… We want peace in our land,” he said, adding some forces are trying to break the peace of the nation.