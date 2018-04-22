On Thursday, Air India passengers left terrified when a severe turbulence ran into the flight flying from Amritsar to Delhi. The turbulence was followed by leaving three passengers injured, window panels coming off and oxygen masks falling off. The turbulence has left the authorities puzzled. AI and Directorate General of Civil Aviation are probing the matter.

An Air India plane faced a turbulent flight for 10 to 15 minutes when it was flying from Amritsar to Delhi on Thursday. The incident was so terrifying that three passengers were left injured, the inside part of the window panel came off and few of the oxygen masks fell off. The turbulence that occurred in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VTANI) had left the authorities puzzled. Reports said that the authorities in coordination with the airline and aviation agencies are probing the matter. “This was a freak high-level turbulence. AI and Directorate General of Civil Aviation are probing it,” TOI quoted a senior AI official as saying.

According to the report, after the turbulence hit AI 462 one of the passengers, who most probably did not have his seatbelt fastened, hit the overhead cabin because of a bump. It left him with some injuries on the head. A window panel (18-A) came off which left the passengers terrified. Two other passengers suffered injuries too. The overhead panels cover of seat 12-U got cracks. While the AI did not come up with any comments till the matter went into press, the matter has been taken up by DGCA along with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board. “Turbulence can be really severe. The SIA incident of 2014 happened with the biggest commercial airliner, A-380, which saw many injuries. This week’s AI incident happened with a twin aisle Dreamliner. It is being probed,” sources said.

On landing Delhi, the three injured were taken to the hospital. The passengers who got hit by the overhead panel got stitches. After getting the first aid, the injured passengers got the permission to travel. According to reports, the injured later took their connecting flights while the aircraft angels guided them throughout. A similar incident was reported in October 2014, by Singapore Airlines flight. The Airbus A-380 was hit by a sudden turbulence, injuring 22 passengers and crew.

