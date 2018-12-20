Salwa Judum architect Congress wants peace talks with Maoists in Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is quite optimistic that his government will find a solution after discussing the issue with all the stakeholders including the people who are living in Maoist areas, journalists, intellectuals and the soldiers fighting in those regions. Pinning the blame on the previous Raman Singh-led BJP government Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress party lost its senior politicians during the last 15 years due to the BJP's 'eye for an eye policy' against the Maoists.

On May 25, 2013, armed Maoists of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in the Darbha Valley in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and killed 27 leaders. (File photo)

Salwa Judum architect Congress wants peace talks with Maoists in Chhattisgarh: The Indian National Congress (INC) which staged a comeback in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2018 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh, has now offered an olive branch to the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is quite optimistic that his government will find a solution after discussing the issue with all the stakeholders including the people who are living in Maoist areas, journalists, intellectuals and the soldiers fighting in those regions. Pinning the blame on the previous Raman Singh-led BJP government Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress party lost its senior politicians during the last 15 years due to the BJP’s ‘eye for an eye policy’ against the Maoists.

The news Chhattisgarh chief minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) gun solution has failed miserably and this should not the way to tackle the Maoist menace faced by the state. The BJP’s anti-Maoist approach against the outlawed has done more harm to the society than expected, he added. Hours after being sworn in, Baghel had said that a SIT will be formed to probe the 2013 Jheeram Valley Maoist attack in which senior Congress leaders were killed. On May 25, 2013, armed Maoists of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in the Darbha Valley in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and killed 27 leaders. Former Chhattisgarh minister Mahendra Karma, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and senior Congress leader Vidya Charan Shukla succumbed to bullet injuries in the attack.

Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel: Tribals were killed, soldiers martyred, we lost our journalists, we also lost many politicians during last 15 yrs of Raman Singh govt.Their policy that this problem can be solved using guns has failed. Now what's the solution to this problem?(1/2) pic.twitter.com/jdZxIHbS2D — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

Earlier, Baghel had claimed that Maoist issue was his government’s first priority and it will devise a new policy to deal with left-wing extremism. He viewed the Maoist menace as a politico-economic problem and made it clear that the problem could not be eradicated by security forces. Expressing his apprehension, the CM further said the government needs to create trust among the tribals of Bastar and talks must be initiated; if the issue is dealt with an iron hand, it can expand further.

Addressing a rally in Purulia, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 28, 2018, also attacked the BJP for failing to tackle Maoist problem in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Mamata also claimed that Maoist insurgency resurfaced in the Jangalmahal areas of Bengal where her party had been able to eradicate the problem completely.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More