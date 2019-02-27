Wing Commander Abhinandan: Rahul Gandhi says hope captured IAF pilot will return home soon and unharmed: He said that the party stands with the armed forces of the country. His reaction came moments after the meeting of 21 opposition parties ended. The opposition unanimously expressed anguish over what they said blatant politicisation of sacrifices by ruling the BJP.

Wing Commander Abhinandan: Rahul Gandhi says hope captured IAF pilot will return home soon and unharmed: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed hope that the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot would return home safely. He said that the party stands with the armed forces of the country. His reaction came moments after the meeting of 21 opposition parties ended. The opposition unanimously expressed anguish over what they said blatant politicisation of sacrifices by ruling the BJP. They also passed a resolution and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the politicisation of Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans.

🇮🇳 I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed that missing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is in their custody and released the video of the same. Blindfolded Abhinandan could be heard in the video, saying he is an IAF officer and his service number is 27981.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also confirmed that one pilot of the IAF is missing after aerial engagement with Pakistani counterparts. The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan violated the Line of Control and responded to target military sites.

He said that one PAF fighter jet was shot down by a MiG21 Bison of the IAF and in the engagement, they have lost MiG21 and its pilot has gone missing. Commenting on the video released by Pakistan, Kumar said that they are ascertaining the facts.

Meanwhile, the tensions between two nuclear-armed countries escalated after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. At least 44 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama attack which was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More