Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in Pakistan custody: The government of India has demanded the safe return of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan custody. The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a demarche to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in this regard. Yesterday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar acknowledged that Wing Commander Abhinandan was “missing in action” and the government was still trying to ascertain the Pakistan claim that they captured him.

Reports said Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistani troops after his MiG 21 Bison fighter jet fell inside Pakistani territory after being hit by a surface-to-air missile fired by a Pakistani F-16. Fighter jets of both Pakistan and India engaged in a dogfight on Wednesday morning after three Pak F-16s violated Indian airspace in an attempt to bomb an Indian Army command centre in Kashmir.

Condemning Pakistan government’s vulgar display of the injured IAF pilot on social media, the MEA termed the act as a gross violation of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

Abhinandan was brutally attacked by the Pakistani troops and without any medical assistance, he was taken to shoot a video to confess his identity while Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that Abhinandan was treated as per norms of military ethics.

However, a bleeding Abhinandan stayed calm in front of the camera and responded to every question from Pakistani officials. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has told the Pakistani media that Abhinandan will be released after de-escalation of the India-Pakistan situation.

