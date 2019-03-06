Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman downed Pakistan F-16 says IAF: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down F-16 fighter jet in the aerial combat that erupted after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) violated the Indian airspace on February 27, Indian Air Force (IAF) said. According to a report, the IAF has confirmed that its pilot Abhinandan downed the US-manufactured F-16 after firing R-73 missile. The development comes when Pakistan is categorically denying that the PAF used F-16 on February 27 against India. The country has also denied its one fighter jet was shot down during the aerial engagement.

The IAF also lost Mig-21 Bison in the dogfight and its pilot Abhinandan ejected in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He was beaten by a mob and later captured by the army. Amidst mounting global pressure, Pakistan released Wing Commander on March 01.

According to a trade agreement, Pakistan cannot use the US-made F-16 fighter jets against any country. Islamabad is only allowed to use these jets in self-defence and counter-terrorism operations.

New Delhi has provided evidence of Islamabad using F-16 to the US. The remnants of AIM-120 missiles fired by F-16 were also shown to the US attaches.

