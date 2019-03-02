Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman faced mental harassment in Pakistan captivity: Abhinandan is an inspiration for 130 crore Indians, the Prime Minister tweeted. There are signs of easing in tensions between India and Pakistan, but the situation along LoC is still tense, with heavy shelling from both sides.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman faced mental harassment in Pakistan captivity: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman went through a lot of mental harassment while in Pakistani custody of nearly 60 hours, reports said. The brave Air Force pilot told Indian officials that although he was not physically tortured by Pakistani officials, but subjected to mental torture, which claimed he was treated well by them. Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to Indian officials by Pakistan on Friday evening around 9:20 pm. He was subsequently taken to Army hospital in New Delhi for a detailed medical checkup.

His homecoming was celebrated across the country, with politicians and Bollywood celebrities extending their greetings for the brave soldier on social media. Earlier in the day, Abhinandan Varthaman met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and explained her his 60-hour captivity in Pakistan.

The IAF pilot was captured by Pakistani officials after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down during an aerial dogfight between the air forces of India and Pakistan. The brave Indian officer, however, downed much-advanced Pakistani F-16 before he landed on the ground with a parachute.

He returned to India a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his parliamentary speech announced his release and termed it a goodwill gesture to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. But the Indian side is clear that the move was in line with Geneva Convention as both countries are signatories of it.

Abhinandan is an inspiration for 130 crore Indians, the Prime Minister tweeted. There are signs of easing in tensions between India and Pakistan, but the situation along Line of Control is still tense, with heavy shelling from both sides.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More