Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman interacts with colleagues in Jammu and Kashmir, video shows cheer, patriotic slogans, selfies among IAF unit

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Saturday visited the Jammu and Kashmir. The Wing Commander Abhinandan interacted with his colleagues. As per the latest video, The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was held captive in Pakistan in February, can be seen cheering with IAF unit and army forces. In the video, Abhinandan was seen taking selfies with his IAF unit and also joined the army personnel for shouting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and other patriotic slogans.

The video also shows a short speech of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. While addressing to his unit, Abhinandan said that these photographs are for unit families as he doesn’t have time to meet them in person. He also thanked the families of all the unit men around him for sending their wishes and support.

#WATCH Viral video from Jammu & Kashmir: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman interacting with his colleagues in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/rLwC4d1GUA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

IAF pilot also said that he is now fit and will join the unit in future. Earlier, IAF chief Marshal had said Abhinandan Varthamna will join the unit after he gets fully fit. Abhinandan had to be hospitalised after he got injured during the captivity. Later, he was treated at the Army Hospital Research And Referral in New Delhi.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive by Pakistan after his MiG-21 was captured by Pakistani army during aerial combat.

Later, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that Abhinandan would be released as a peace gesture. The whole country celebrated the homecoming of the IAF pilot. Tricolours, garlands to give Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman a hero’s welcome. A poem had also gone viral on social media. Titled My Brother With A Bloodied Nose, the poem sums up what Abhinandan Varthaman has had to go through since his jet was shot down.

