On February 27, 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was taken into custody after his aircraft MIG 21 was shot down by the Pakistani army forces in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Apart from MIG 21, another aircraft turned into debris, an F-16 of the Pakistani army. Before landing on the ground, the two aircraft were indulged in a severe dogfight up in the sky. What happened after that was the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. This was all that has been reported so far, however, an eye-witness narrates his part of the story to Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

The Dawn quoted a Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, a resident of Horra’n village, located barely 7km from the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber district, said that it was around 8:45 in the morning when he saw smoke and heard some sound up in the sky. This gave him evidence that a dogfight was going up in the sky.

The 58-year-old political and social activist then noticed two aircrafts had caught fire. One of them sped across the LoC while the other burst into flames and came down speedily. The wreckage of the aircraft fell more than one kilometre away from his house and then there was a parachute, which was coming down on the ground.

The report in the Dawn then quoted Chaudhry saying that a pilot also came out of the parachute safe and sound. He then made several phone calls and asked youngsters not to go closer to the wreckage until army personnel arrives there.

After gaining his senses, the pilot, who was carrying a pistol, asked the youngsters whether it was India or Pakistan. The pilot was Wing Commander Abhinandan. Well, the youngsters surrounding him acted smart and told him that it was India adding that it was a place called Qilla’n. Abhinandan then shouted some slogans which made the youth a bit upset. The youngsters then started shouting Pakistan army zindabad making him shot fire in the air.

The youngsters picked up stones while Abhinandan kept pointing his pistol towards the boys who were chasing him. He then jumped into a small pool and where he took out some documents and maps from his pockets and tried to swallow them or soaked the rest of them in water. Some hit him in a fit of rage while others kept stopping it.

Soon the army personnel reached the spot and took him into their custody. The detained pilot was then taken to an army installation in Bhimber in a convoy of military vehicles.

