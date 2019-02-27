Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: When asked about his origin in India, he refused to answer but gave a hint that he hails from the southern part of the country. He refused to spell out his flying operations in India Air Force saying that he was not supposed to reveal all about his work. The Pakistani Army official had asked him about the Indian aircraft he was flying.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: A video of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen heaping praise on Pakistan Army saying that its officials have looked after him very well in custody and they are thorough gentlemen. The IAF pilot said he was rescued from an angry mob by Pakistan officials after his aircraft went down in retaliatory action by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and thereafter he was taken to a unit of Pakistan Army. The officer said he was impressed by the conduct of Pakistan Army and he expects the Indian Army to behave like Pakistanis with its jawans.

In the video of less than 2 min, he is admitting that he will not change his statement even if he goes back to India. However, he can be seen refusing to answer operational questions asked by an official of the Pakistan Army, who was also recording him.

Indian pilot says he is being looked after well in Pakistan after he was taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/Ig7cLkH2As — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) February 27, 2019

In the video, he introduces himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and throughout the video, he is sipping tea and complementing the Pakistan Army for its hospitality. Meanwhile, there have been calls for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi putting out a tweet in solidarity with the armed forces.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that one IAF pilot was missing after an engagement between the air forces of Pakistan and India near the Line of Control earlier today.

