Abhinandan Varthaman back in India: He was taken into custody by Pakistani security officials after his MiG 21 crashed into Pakistani's territory on February 27 during a dogfight between the air forces of both countries near the LoC.

Abhinandan Varthaman back in India: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by Pakistani officials this evening. The IAF pilot will now be taken for a detailed medical checkup as he had to eject from his aircraft, Air Vice Marshal RG K Kapoor said while reading a prepared statement before media persons at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar. ACM Kapoor, however, refused to take any question from journalists and said the Air Force was happy to have him back. Abhinandan will be brought to Delhi from Amritsar in a special flight following his medical checkup, reports said.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillion said India did not ask why Pakistan delayed his arrival and there was no written communication in these matters.

Abhinandan was accompanied by IAF Group Captain Joy Thomas Kurien, Defence Attache to Indian High Commission in Pakistan when he crossed the Attari-Wagah border to enter India.

A large number of crowds had gathered at Attari-Wagah Border since this morning who wanted to catch a glimpse of thier hero but unfortunately, that did not happen due to delay in his arrival. He was taken into custody by Pakistani security officials after his MiG 21 crashed into Pakistani’s territory on February 27 during a dogfight between the air forces of both countries near the LoC.

The brave IAF pilot shot down much advanced Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft before his MiG 21 was hit. While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his parliamentary speech on Thursday termed it a peace gesture, the Indian authorities said the move was in line with Geneva Convention.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More