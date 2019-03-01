On the other hand, the Indian side remained unconvinced about Pakistan's "peace gesture". Though it did welcome Abhinandan's return, India emphasized that it was ready to combat Pakistan if the country did not stop terrorist mongering. India reiterated that de-escalation would not be possible until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. A joint session of the Pakistan National Assembly was called on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be sent back to India as a sign of peace gesture by Pakistan. Wing Commander Varthaman will be escorted by Indian defence attache and his release will be via Wagah border. On Wednesday, Varthaman had landed in Pakistan after he ejected from aircraft MiG 21 following crash. The same day Pakistan in a counter-move against India launched air strikes in the Indian territory.

On the other hand, the Indian side remained unconvinced about Pakistan’s peace gesture. Though it did welcome Abhinandan’s return, India emphasized that it was ready to combat Pakistan if the country did not stop terror mongering. India reiterated that de-escalation would not be possible until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. A joint session of the Pakistan National Assembly was called on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation with India. Calling for peace, Pakistan PM said the escalating tensions would neither serve Pakistan nor India’s interest and added that he tried to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down the tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Imran Khan said IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken captive by Pakistan yesterday, will be released on Friday as a peace gesture.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: As a peace gesture we are releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/J0Attb6KDC — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

After the pilot had landed in Pakistan several videos surfaced on social media. In one of the first videos, Varthaman could be seen answering interrogation by the Pakistan army. Initially, the veracity wasn’t confirmed but later it was revealed that the man in the video was Abhinandan Varthaman only. Although India’s MEA spokesperson in a press briefing had only said that one aircraft MiG 21 was missing along with its pilot with no reference to the viral social media video and the man in it.

In another video, the mob could be seen beating the IAF pilot and his face was all black and blue. While as a respite to India another video went viral in which Abhinandan is shown having tea and clarifying that the Pakistan Army was treating him well. The Indian government, on the other hand, criticised Pakistan was popularising the video as some Pakistani officials had shared the video too. In fact, the video was flashing on all Pakistani news channels, though later the video was taken down. The video though played against Pakistan, according to sources, as it disobeyed Geneva Convention.

According to the convention, the war of prisoners ought to be given fair treatment in terms of food, shelter and medical help by the detaining country. This, however, wasn’t really applicable in Varthaman’s case, who was brutally beaten, reiterated reports. Though Pakistan Prime Minister has called it a peace gesture, many see it a result of international pressure on Pakistan especially by US, UAE and Saudi Arabia, though no official statement has been made on the international pressure by the Indian government.

