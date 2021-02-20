PM Narendra Modi interacted with CMs today at a governing council meeting of Niti Aayog. The agenda of the meeting was to give a major push to India’s manufacturing capabilities.

More after two months after December 12 violence, Wistron is all set to resume the production of Apple iPhones in a few days. Ahead of the resumption of production, a team led by Wistron’s managing director Sudipto Gupta met Jagadish Shettar, state minister for large and medium scale industries, and apprised him of how Wistron has resumed the re-appointment process to commence the production at the facility.

Expressing regret on the December 12 violence, Jagadish Shettar has expressed that it is a matter of happiness that the re-appointment process has started and the production is ready to resume. He further affirmed that industry-friendly Karnataka is working hard to create a supportive environment for industries.

Announcing the decision to re-open the Wistron facility in Kolar, Karnataka, Wistron CEO David Shen had said in a statement that the company is working to raise standards and fix the impending issues. To that effect, all employees have been fully paid and a new hiring and payroll system has also implemented to make sure everyone is paid correctly and there is correct documentation going forward.

Despite desperate measures undertaken by countries like China to defame India, the country is marching its way forward to emerge as a manufacturing hub. Reports are also rife that Apple is likely to begin having its iPads assembled in India, instead of relying on China.

In an attempt to boost India’s manufacturing capabilities, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the CMs today at the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog. The agenda of the meeting included improving urban infrastructure, digital connectivity and delivery of services, skilling and upskilling, mapping requirement of resources globally, ways to improve Human development and more.

Speaking at the meet, PM Modi said that the co-operation of Centre and States working together towards a certain direction forms the foundation of India’s development and makes federalism even more meaningful. Underlying the importance of bringing competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also among districts, PM gave the example of how Centre and states worked together against the Covid-19 pandemic and succeeded in building a good image of India before the entire world.

The CMs, who marked their presence at the meeting, included MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khatter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar among many others.