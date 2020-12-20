A week after the violence and vandalism episode in Karnataka, Apple Inc on Saturday said that it has placed on probation its supplier Wistron. China took jibe at India's labour laws and exploitations while Chinese themselves have come under fire several times for its alleged excessive forced slave labour camps.

A week after the violence and vandalism episode in Karnataka, Apple Inc on Saturday said that it has placed on probation its supplier Wistron. The American tech Giant even stated that it would not award the Taiwanese manufacturer of its phone sets any new business until it takes complete corrective actions. Wistron is one of Apple’s top global suppliers. The company asserted that it is its priority to ensure all employees at its plant in Narasapura in Karnataka were treated with “dignity and respect”.

On December 12, violence erupted at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar and Wistron employees vandalized the iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar. The rampage was triggered by the non-payment of salaries. Apple Inc further said that it is investigating the issues which occurred at Wistron’s Narasapura facility. China took jibe at India’s labour laws and exploitations while Chinese themselves have come under fire several times for its alleged excessive forced slave labours camps.

Later, an FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism. The Taiwan firm said in a statement that they are removing the Vice President who oversees their business in India. Wistron had earlier said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolar’s Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not Rs 437 crore as estimated earlier. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said in an official statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried over the violence at the Wistron iPhone plant.

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries in Karnataka Jagadish Shettar on Saturday said that the state government will give necessary protection to the Taiwanese company–Wistron– in Kolar which was vandalized by its employees.