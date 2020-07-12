As the number of cases rise exponentially worrying administrative officials, more than 5 lakh recovered cases provide hope. Maharashtra alone harbours almost 2.5 lakh cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi which are also recording a gradual surge.

With highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 8,49,553 on Saturday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

Maharashtra with 2,46,600 cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state has 99,499 active cases while 1,36,985 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 10,116.

Tamil Nadu with 1,34,226 cases, including 46,413 active ones, is the next worst affected in the country. While the number of cured and discharged patients is at 85,915 in the state, the toll due to the disease is at 1,898.

The national capital has recorded 1,10,921 confirmed cases so far. However, the number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,895 and 87,692 patients have been cured and discharged so far. With 3,334 deaths being reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

The total number of cases in Gujarat has risen to 40,069 including 28,147 cured/discharged and 2,022 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has now risen to 14,600. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 9,147 recoveries, 27 deaths and 5,426 active cases.

Punjab has reported 7,357 cases of COVID-19 including 5,017 recovered cases and 187 deaths.

The total number of cases in Karnataka is now 33,418. The death toll stands at 543 while the number of active cases stands at 19,039.

No new coronavirus case was reported in Himachal Pradesh since last evening, while one person has been cured. The state has reported 1,171 COVID-19 cases to date. Of these 277 are active cases and 11 persons have died.

The count of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has now reached 27,235. Out of the total number of cases, 12,533 cases are active. As many as 1,168 persons were discharged today, taking the tally of discharged people to 14,393.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

He directed that the awareness about COVID should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid.

“There is no room for any complacency in this regard,” he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi.

Prime Minister also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with a high test positivity rate.

