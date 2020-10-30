Delhi reported 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of cases in a single day, taking the total count of cases to 3,81,644. It is the third consecutive day of the city reporting over 5,000 new cases with the number also rising. The death toll has gone up to 6,470 with 47 more deaths.

With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India’s total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. With 551 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,21,641. The total number of active cases is 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours.

According to official data, a total of 4,433 recoveries were reported on Friday taking the total recoveries to 3,42,811. Delhi has 32,363 active cases of coronavirus and the death toll has gone up to 6,470 with 47 more deaths.

Delhi government said that 17,058 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 42,583 rapid antigen tests were conducted today and a total of 46,36,365 tests have been conducted so far.

The total number of active cases now are 5,94,386 — 9,301 less as compared to Thursday. Total cured cases stand at 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 29. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested Thursday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The MoHFW today said that India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in a continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently.