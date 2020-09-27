India reported 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in the past 24 hours taking its coronavirus tally to 59,92,532. Some 49.4 lakh people in the country have recovered from COVID-19 till now.

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases, India’s COVID-19 case count neared 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated.

The active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands 2,69,535, Karnataka at 1,01,801, Andhra Pradesh 65,794, Uttar Pradesh 57,086 and Tamil Nadu 46,336.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861.The national daily positivity rate (or the percentage of tests that are positive) increased to 8.9 from yesterday’s 6.3 per cent. The national mortality rate has remained at 1.5 per cent. The recovery rate has inched up to 82.1 per cent.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good.Around 9.87 lakh Covid tests were also conducted in the past 24 hours. India is the second worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, second only to the United States in the total number of active cases.Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.3 crore.

