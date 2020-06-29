In the last 24 hours, about 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths have been reported in the country.

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 count touched 1,64,626 and cases in Delhi have reached 83,077.

The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The global COVID-19 case total has surged past 9.8 million after a single-day record of 189,077 cases were registered worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday (local time).

“Today, we report a record number of new cases in the last 24 hours globally (189,077 cases), with several countries reporting their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period,” the WHO said in its daily statistical bulletin. The latest rise to the overall case count is a significant increase from the 179,316 new positive tests reported on Saturday by the WHO.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Brazil and the United States, which confirmed 46,860 and 44,458 new positive tests over the past 24 hours, respectively.

