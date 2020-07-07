Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, but Kejriwal reassures people that the recovery rate is constantly improving. India now stands third, surpassing Russia, in the global rank of countries worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India’s COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,11,987 cases, out of which 87,699 are active, 1,15,262 have been cured/discharged and 9,026 have died.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978) and Delhi (1,00,823).

However, reassurances from the political domain are also flowing unrestrained. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that despite Delhi’s COVID-19 cases having almost reached the 1-lakh mark, people must not panic as the recovery rate in the national capital now stands at 72 per cent.

“The number of COVID-19 cases have almost reached the one lakh mark in Delhi. However, there is no need to be intimidated by the number one lakh as almost 72,000 people have also recovered from the virus,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He further said that Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent which “is pretty big because it signifies that even though people are testing positive, they are recovering as well”.

“Close to 20,000-24,000 samples are being tested in the national capital on a daily basis,” he added.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,41,430 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 6, taking the total number of samples tested till Monday to 1,02,11,092.

