In a bid to forge anti-BJP front in the run to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi today at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. The meeting is being seen as an attempt by like-minded Opposition parties to come together with a motive to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2019. TDP MPs – Jayadev Galla and CM Ramesh – were also present at the meeting. The Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have decided to contest upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana together. Senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily had recently invited TDP to join the United Progressive Alliance, which is led by Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier today, Naidu met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference Farooq Abdullah. Naidu said the policies pursued by the BJP posed a threat to democracy in the country. He further added that the meeting was proposed to chalk out a plan to protect the future of the nation. Previously, Naidu held a series of meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs Jayadev Galla, CM Ramesh and others meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/oST28MdNg0 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

This is Naidu’s second visit to Delhi within a week. He held a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and other Opposition leaders including LJD chief Sharad Yadav on October 27.

Chandrababu Naidu had pulled out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in March. He had alleged that PM Narendra Modi did not fulfil his 2014 poll promise to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP will contest 14 of the state’s 119 seats while the Congress will field its candidates on 95 seats. The remaining seats will go to other like-minded parties.

