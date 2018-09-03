Addressing reporters, Deve Gowda on Monday said his party and the Congress have "succeeded" in the municipal elections in Karnataka and they will go together to keep BJP at bay while Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the opposition party will never succeed in its attempt to JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka and his government will run for the next 5 years.

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the saffron party’s poor performance in the recently-concluded Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Karnataka.

Addressing reporters, Deve Gowda on Monday said his party and the Congress have “succeeded” in the municipal elections in Karnataka and they will go together to keep the BJP at bay.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is over and the final results have shown that Congress has won the ULB polls with 982 seats.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the opposition party will never succeed in its attempt to break the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka and his government will run for the next 5 years. “In local elections, we never carried out any processions or rallies yet we won with a majority. BJP’s pride has been broken by us,” he said.

Speaking about how the urban voters have changed their preferences, the Karnataka CM said that in towns and cities, the JD(S)-Congress alliance has clearly defeated the BJP and they will sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by implementing good governance.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP and B S Yedurappa, Kumaraswamy said the BJP leader is in his dream of paradise and he won’t like to disturb him.

The political remarks came at a time when Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa accepted that his party performed below the expected level due to the Congress-JDS coalition government. However, he expressed confidence that the saffron party will make a comeback in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More