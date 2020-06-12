The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

India’s COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). 396 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus count stands at 38,716 while cases in Delhi reached 34,687.

Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday said that the prevalence of the infection is at less than one per cent in the small districts, while it is just over one per cent in the urban areas. “India is such a large country and prevalence is very low that we have found that prevalence is less than one per cent in the small districts, in the urban areas it might be a little over one per cent and slightly higher in containment areas. India is not in community transmission,” Bhargava said.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new #COVID19 cases & 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 297535, including 141842 active cases, 147195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8498 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/OM2YIgMfrO — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

He, however, added that the country needs to continue with the strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, and quarantine and continue containment measures as they have been successful so far. “The guard should not be let down now,” he added.

Speaking about the number of tests being carried out in the country, Prof Bhargava said, “We are now conducting 1.51 lakh tests per day, as of yesterday, and have the capacity to conduct up to 2 lakh tests per day. We also crossed the 50 lakh tests conducted mark a few days back.”

He also urged the state governments to use both government and private labs to ramp up testing in the country.

