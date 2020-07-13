With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. The country’s death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far from the infection. The state of Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 2,54,427, followed by Tamil Nadu 1,38,470. The coronavirus tally in the national capital has also increased to 1,12,494.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the whole world was appreciating India’s successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking ahead of the mega tree plantation drive of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officers’ Training Academy in Kadarpur village in Gurugram district, the Home Minister also lauded the contribution of security forces in the battle against COVID-19 in the country.

“India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle COVID-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought here,” the Home Minister said.

“In India’s battle against COVID-19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against COVID with help of people,” he added.

As many as 2,30,370 new coronavirus cases were reported in last 24-hours worldwide taking the total cases to 12.55 million, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is the highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases, Sputnik reported citing WHO.

According to the organization, the global case total now stands at 12.55 million. The previous single-day surge record of 228,102 was set on Friday. More than half of the new positive tests, 133,486 in total, were reported in the United States, the WHO said. A further 70,398 new cases were also reported in Brazil.

